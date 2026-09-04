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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four years on, Congress is yet to fulfil poll guarantees: Parmar

Four years on, Congress is yet to fulfil poll guarantees: Parmar

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:22 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar. File photo
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Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has accused the state government of failing to fulfil the guarantees that the Congress had given to the people of the state four years ago. He said that the Congress had come to power by making a series of promises and giving guarantees to the people but four years later most of these had not been fulfilled. “On August 31, 2022, the Congress had given 10 guarantees to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Four years have passed since then but the people are still waiting for these promises to be fulfilled,” said Parmar while reacting to a social media post by a Congress leader, who recalled that the 10 guarantees were given on August 31, 2022, and four years had passed since then.

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Parmar said that the Congress had sought votes by projecting the guarantees as a road map for the welfare and development of the state. However, the Congress government had failed to deliver on several of its major commitments, he alleged.

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He said, “The people of Himachal Pradesh deserve an account of what has actually been delivered against the promises made before the elections.” He added that merely recalling the date of the announcements was not enough.

Parmar alleged that the state government had disappointed various sections of society, including employees, youth, women, farmers and ordinary households, by failing to take action on several electoral promises. He added that the Congress should present a status report on each of the 10 guarantees to the people and explain why the promised benefits had not reached the

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beneficiaries.

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