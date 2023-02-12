Four years on, martyr's kin construct memorial gate, install statue

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 11

After running from pillar to post for the past four years to build a memorial gate and install a statue in his native village, family members of martyr Lance Naik Sapan Chowdhary of Uparli Sihal in neighbouring Fatehpur subdivision took the initiative to construct these by spending Rs 4 lakh from their own pocket. The martyr’s family says it had approached the former Chief Minister and the district administration several times during the past four years, but to no avail.

The family members of martyr Sapan Chowdhary unveil his statue. Tribune photo

However, his mother Swarna Rani had received communication in January 2020 and April 2021 for directing the Kangra Deputy Commissioner for necessary action to entertain the requests of the family for a memorial gate and the statue of the martyr.

On seeing that the government’s promises were not fulfilled, the family members started building a gate in the name of the martyr with their own money and recently unveiled his statue at Uparli Sihal village.

Bir Singh, the father of the martyr and a former subedar in the Army, said so far, the family had spent Rs 4 lakh on the memorial gate and the statue. He said the family had taken a written approval for the construction of the memorial gate in the village from the authorities of the Public Works Department.

Sapan had joined the Army (Dogra Regiment) as sepoy in March 2004. He died during the Operation Rakshak on January 3, 2019, due to a battle injury while he was on patrol duty along the route of infiltration on the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of the Kashmir valley.

The Army issued a battle casualty (martyrdom) letter in October 2019. He is survived by his father Bir Singh, mother Swarna Devi, wife Lalita Devi and two sons Namish and Sarthik.

Lalita lamented that despite the best efforts of the family, no assistance had been extended for the construction of the memorial gate and the installation of a statue of his husband.

As per the official information, the memorial gate or the statue of the martyr couldn’t be installed as<

the district administration had received no funds from the state government for this purpose, forcing the family to spend from its own pocket.