Frame SOPs for axing dried up trees in forests, says CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed officials concerned to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for marking and felling dried up trees. Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Corporation here, said that the state was suffering a loss of Rs 1,000 crore every year on this account.

He said, “Dried up trees on forestland will be marked as a routine and the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) concerned will ensure the process is completed.”

He said that the state government would take stringent action against erring officers if there was delay in completing the process for felling trees. He directed the DFOs to prepare a list of dried up trees by June 15.

Sukhu said, “Due to delay in cutting dried up trees that are decaying in forests, the state has been suffering a loss of Rs 1,000 crore per annum.” He asked the DFOs to expedite the process and also check illegal felling of trees in forests.

He said that the delegation of powers to forest officers should be rationalised to speed up the process for the transportation of timber to the nearest depots of the Forest Corporation.

The Chief Minister also issued directions for the rationalisation of staff at the Forest Corporation, besides incorporating technology to enhance productivity. “Timber marketing should be undertaken in an effective manner so that the revenue of the government is increased,” he said.

Sukhu directed the authorities concerned to convene a meeting of the Forest Corporation on June 8 to review the progress of decisions taken on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that contractors would be empanelled for felling dried up trees so that these could be removed from forests in time and revenue could be generated.