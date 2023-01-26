Fraudster sold photocopies of certificate to paraglider pilots in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, January 25

The fraudster from Nainital in Uttarakhand, who was involved in selling fake SIV certificates to paraglider pilots in Kullu, has disclosed during interrogation that he had got colour Xerox copies of the certificate.

Kullu Additional SP Ashish Sharma said that the police today questioned a local person, who had made the colour photocopies of the certificate. He added that in preliminary investigation, the involvement of the Uttarakhand-based institute was not found. The accused had admitted that he had sold around 70 fake certificates and charged Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per certificate.

Lnquiry underway The Tourism Department on Tuesday prohibited five paraglider pilots from tandem flying till the inquiry into the racket of issuance of fake SIV certificates was completed

These five paraglider pilots had got their licences renewed last year using advance SIV certificates of 2017-18 issued by the same Uttarakhand-based institute

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma said that the police had been provided information regarding the five pilots who were yesterday barred from tandem flying. She added that if the police found that certificates provided by them were fake, they would be booked for forgery and their licences would be cancelled. She added that if the police validate their certificates as authentic, they would be permitted to carry out tandem flying.

