Himachal: Frayed tempers mar Vidhan Sabha functioning

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 7

Frayed tempers marred the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha today. There was an ugly spat between the treasury benches and opposition members following which the Congress MLAs staged a walkout. They were adamant on expunging Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s remarks.

Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi raised the issue of “unparliamentary language” used against him by the Chief Minister. “The CM pointed towards me and said will this man teach us how to behave,” said Negi. He urged the Speaker to tell everyone to address others respectfully.

Need for both sides to exercise restraint: CM There is need for both sides to exercise restraint and not hurt each other’s sentiments. If you are addressing a public meeting we can understand your Prime Minister bashing but will not tolerate it in the House. —Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

Thakur said he had not used unparliamentary language. “It is not possible that you keep insulting the Prime Minister and there will be no retaliation by our members. You are in a habit of insulting the Prime Minister,” he added.

Speaker Vipin Parmar ruled that he would remove any unparliamentary language after seeing the proceedings. CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri remained adamant on expunging the Chief Minister’s remarks against Negi and Sunder Thakur.

An agitated Chief Minister said derogatory slogans were raised against him in Siramuri but he did not react. However, the Congress MLAs started raising the same slogan in the House and later staged a walkout.

