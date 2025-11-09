Free breast cancer screening in Mandi tomorrow

A free breast and cervical cancer screening camp will be organised in Mandi on November 10, under the joint initiative of the Rotary Club, Chhoti Kashi, and the Rotary Club, Mandi. The camp will be held near Seri Manch, Mandi, from 10 am to 5 pm, offering women above 30 years of age an opportunity to undergo confidential and comprehensive health check-ups at no cost.

In a joint statement, Kaushlesh Kapoor, president of the Rotary Club, Mandi; Munish Sood, charter president of the Rotary Club, Chhoti Kashi, Mandi; Dharmender Rana, senior Rotarian, Rotary Club, Mandi; and Prabodh Anand, senior member of the Rotary Club, Chhoti Kashi, Mandi, announced that the screening would take place in a specially designed mobile lab equipped with advanced diagnostic technology. Qualified women doctors and nurses would conduct the examinations, ensuring privacy and comfort for all participants. Women would also receive on-the-spot reports indicating whether their results were positive or negative.

The organisers urged women showing symptoms such as lumps, pain, discharge, redness, changes in breast size or bleeding to attend the camp without hesitation. They emphasised that early detection was often the most crucial step in preventing complications and improving survival rates. The mobile unit stationed at Seri Manch is fitted with state-of-the-art facilities capable of detecting the early signs of breast and cervical cancer, with all reports maintained under strict confidentiality.

This initiative is part of a larger health awareness campaign launched by Rotary District 3070, covering five districts of Himachal Pradesh between November 6 and November 18. As part of this campaign, a specially equipped mobile diagnostic vehicle will travel through Bilaspur, Sundernagar, Mandi, Nerchowk, Kullu, Manali, Hamirpur and Una, offering free mammography and cervical cancer screenings. The campaign is being led by Rotary District 3070 governor Rohit Oberoi, with Rotarian Kuldeep Singh coordinating the statewide effort.