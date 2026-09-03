Free diagnostic services hit in Sirmaur as company employees continue strike for fifth day

Patients visiting government health institutions in Sirmaur district are facing inconvenience as free diagnostic services provided through Krsnaa Diagnostics have been disrupted due to the ongoing strike of the company’s employees that continued for the fifth day on Wednesday. The employees went on strike on August 29. The disruption in diagnostic services has affected free sample collection, laboratory testing and provision of test reports at government health institutions in the district. According to information, Krsnaa Diagnostics has not received the payment of dues from the government for around two months, affecting its operations and salary payment to around 200 employees working in Sirmaur.

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Krsnaa Diagnostics operates 46 sample collection centres in Sirmaur district at Poanta Sahib, Sangrah, Sarahan, Shillai, Dhagera, Dadahu, Haripurdhar, Kaffota, Nohradhar, Rajgarh, Rajpura, Ronhat, Amargarh, Banog-Baneri, Chandni, Charna, Ghinni (Galanghat), Gorkhuwala, Habban, Jaman-Ki-Sher, Jarwa, Kolar, Koti-Padhog, Kundian, Majra, Panog, Phagu, Rampur Banjaran, Bagthan, Banethi, Berma Papadi, Jamta, Kaula-Wala-Bhoond, Nagag, Naina-Tikkar, Parara, Shambuwala, Surla, Bhaghani, Nainidhar, Sataun, Badag, Bogdhar, Kuffer Bhawai, Dhamla and Jakhna.

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Routine diagnostic services at these centres have been affected, forcing patients requiring blood tests and other investigations to approach private laboratories and bear additional expenses. At present, the company is collecting samples only in emergency cases, which are being processed through a private laboratory while the routine sample collection, testing and reporting remain suspended.

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Chief Medical Officer, Sirmaur, Dr Rakesh Pratap said that after receiving information about the disruption in services, a special meeting of all Block Medical Officers was convened and the company’s pending bills were verified.

“Bills amounting to around Rs 1.58 crore have been verified and will be submitted to the government treasury for clearance by Thursday,” said Dr Pratap. He added that the due payments would be released to Krsnaa Diagnostics after completing the prescribed procedure.

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Dr Pratap also urged the company management to resolve the issue with its employees and ensure the resumption of services at the earliest so that patients do not face further inconvenience. The service disruption has particularly affected patients from rural and economically weaker sections who depend on government facilities for free diagnostic services.

Rs 1.58 crore bills to be submitted to government today