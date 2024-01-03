Free dialysis facility at Hamirpur college

Hamirpur, January 2
The patients at Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College here will get free dialysis facility as the Hans Foundation has taken over the functioning of dialysis unit in the college here today. The Hans Renal Care Centre in medical college was inaugurated by Principal Dr Ramesh Bharati.
Dr Bhatri said that the foundation was running 12 more units in Himachal Pradesh and offering dialysis service free of cost to patients suffering from chronic kidney disease at each centre. He said that the foundation has established a six-bed facility here. The foundation is running dialysis centres in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.
Program head Vikram Singh, Dr Anil Verma Medical Superintendent, and Dr Satish Sharma were also present on the occasion.
