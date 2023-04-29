Free legal aid exhibition inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 28

Devender Kumar Sharma, District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of Kullu District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), inaugurated a free legal aid exhibition at the Dhalpur ground here today. Information about legal literacy would be provided free of cost at the exhibition during the three-day Spring Festival.

Sharma said, “There is a provision of free legal aid for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women, children, disabled and disaster victims. Any person whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh can get free legal aid. An application on a plain paper has to be submitted in the district or sub-divisional court to avail of this facility. The government arranges a lawyer free of cost to fight the case of an eligible person.”

He said, “People will be apprised about their fundamental rights and duties during the fair. Provisions of various Acts, including for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Parental Maintenance, Domestic Violence, Child Marriage, Child Labour and MGNREGA, will also be highlighted. People should be aware of their rights, as only then they can protect themselves from any kind of injustice.”

The judge gave information about free legal aid, mediation and Lok Adalat to be held in all courts of Kullu district on May 13.