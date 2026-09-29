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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Free sewing training session held by Arya Samaj in Nurpur

Free sewing training session held by Arya Samaj in Nurpur

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A trainee being awarded a certificate and a memento in Nurpur.
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In continuation of its sustained efforts towards women empowerment and skill development, the Arya Samaj, Nurpur, launched the 13th session of its free sewing training programme for needy girls and women of Nurpur town and its adjoining rural areas on Sunday. The initiative, aimed at enabling women to acquire income-generating skills, has emerged as a significant social welfare activity of the organisation. The Arya Samaj started the programme six years ago with financial support from its members and philanthropists, with the objective of helping women become self-reliant rather than merely providing them with short-term assistance.

Dr Neerja Gupta, a retired Medical Superintendent, presided over the session. Swami Ved Prakash, head of Atma Pragya Ashram, Baghni (Nurpur), former local MLA Ajay Mahajan and Dr Gupta jointly gave away certificates, mementos and stitching accessories to the trainees who had completed the 12th session consisting of six-month sewing training.

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Around 140 girls and women have so far been provided with stitching training under the initiative. Veena Mahajan, in-charge of the sewing training school, said that the programme was particularly focused on women who had limited opportunities of formal employment or vocational education. She added that learning tailoring could give women confidence to undertake work independently from their homes, take up small tailoring assignments or develop other self-employment opportunities. Besides supplementing household income, such skills could help women gain greater financial independence and a stronger role in family decision-making.

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A spokesperson for the Arya Samaj said that the programme was not merely about teaching stitching but also about creating opportunities for women to develop confidence, dignity and economic independence. He added that the Arya Samaj was rendering selfless social service and was also running a free Ayurvedic dispensary.

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