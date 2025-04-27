Free training to support elderly care, youth employment in Kangra

In a significant opportunity for unemployed youth in Kangra district, Sai Sarva Dharma Sewa Charitable Trust is launching a five-month free training programme for aspiring “bedside assistants” (home care) at Dharamsala Zonal Hospital, beginning May 26. The initiative is aimed at equipping candidates with essential home care skills, guided by experienced medical professionals and includes certification to boost employment prospects.

“This is an immensely useful programme for a society that urgently needs skilled and compassionate caregivers,” said Dr Rajesh Guleri, Chief Medical Officer, Kangra. “Not only does it offer a sustainable livelihood option, but it also encourages a sense of service towards those in need.”

The training is open to men candidates aged 18 and above, who have completed matriculation or higher education, with preference given to those inclined towards a career in healthcare.

Col (Dr) Rita Dadwal (Veteran) of the Sri Sai Sarva Dharma Sewa Charitable Trust, speaking to The Tribune, emphasised the real-life relevance of this programme. “Caring for loved ones with chronic illnesses at home becomes a major challenge, especially after hospital discharge,” she said. “Family members often lack the training to handle emergency equipment like nebulisers, BiPAP, CPAP and interpreting medical reports.”

She highlighted that the demand for home care services is rising rapidly, especially as nuclear families replace joint family structures. “In towns like Dharamsala alone, the elderly population (aged 60 and above) is expected to reach around 7,000 by 2026, making this training all the more relevant.”

It’s worth noting that Himachal Pradesh ranks third in India in terms of ageing population. The state’s elderly demographic (60+) is projected to reach 17.1 per cent by 2031 and is expected to double by 2036, rising from 10 per cent in 2011 to nearly 20 per cent.