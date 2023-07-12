Freedom fighter dies at 99, cremated with state honours

Hamirpur, July 11
Freedom fighter Budhi Ram, a native of Pantehra village in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district, died yesterday at the age of 99 years at his native village after prolonged illness.
His body was cremated with state honours at his village. The cremation was attended by a large number of people, including local MLA Rajesh Dharmani and SDM Gaurav Chaudhary.
The freedom fighter was an active member of the Praja Mandal Movement and his entry in the state was restricted for two years following his activities against the regime.
Dharmani said that Budhi Ram remained active in social welfare works even later in his life. The SDM provided Rs 25,000 to the bereaved family for the cremation.
