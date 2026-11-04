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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Freeze bank accounts with care and compassion: Himachal HC

Freeze bank accounts with care and compassion: Himachal HC

Court says show-cause notice should ordinarily precede blanket freeze

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has observed that freezing an individual’s bank account has serious consequences and investigating agencies must exercise due care, caution and compassion while issuing such directions. It stressed that a show-cause notice should ordinarily be issued before imposing a blanket freeze, particularly when the account holds an individual’s salary and is the source of livelihood.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on October 30 while hearing a petition filed by a government employee serving in the Revenue Department, whose salary account had been completely frozen during a cybercrime probe.

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The petitioner submitted that the freeze had left him unable to withdraw his monthly salary, pay house rent, meet essential household and children’s educational expenses or service his bank EMIs. He further submitted that his loan account was on the verge of being classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).

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Taking note of the hardship, the court directed the bank to remove the complete debit freeze from the account while keeping intact the lien on the disputed amount, which is part of the ongoing investigation.

The court noted that the petitioner had downloaded a gaming application, ‘Yono Games’, played games and won money, which was credited to his salary account on July 9, 2026. The disputed amount was Rs 21,000.

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“Though, there cannot be any quarrel about competence of an investigating agency to issue direction to the bank to freeze an account, but the investigating agency, while passing such an order, is expected to exercise requisite care, caution and act with compassion,” the order observed.

The court pointed out that the account had been frozen over an entry of merely Rs 21,000, despite there being no indication that the petitioner was a suspect or accused in a cybercrime. It said he might not even be connected with the offence and could simply be an unintended beneficiary.

Explaining the wider implications, the court observed that in cyber fraud cases, investigating agencies often follow the money trail and freeze accounts through which cheated money has passed. In the process, innocent recipients may also suffer despite having no involvement in the offence.

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