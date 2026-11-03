Freeze only disputed amount, not entire salary account: Himachal HC to probe agency

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has observed that since freezing an individual’s bank account has serious implications, the investigating agency is expected to exercise due care, caution and compassion while passing such an order.

The order was passed by Justice Sandeep Sharma on October 30, 2026, in a case pertaining to the freezing of the salary account of a government employee in Revenue Department. The court observed that since freezing the account without a show-cause notice infringes upon the petitioner’s right to earn a living and live with dignity, the investigating agency should at least issue a show-cause notice before passing a blanket order to freeze the account.

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The petitioner’s grievance was that since his salary account has been completely frozen, though there was no foul play on his part, he is unable to withdraw his monthly salary, pay house rent, meet essential household expenses and his children’s educational expenses, or pay his bank EMIs. He stated that his loan account is also on the verge of being declared a non-performing asset (NPA).

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The court directed the bank to lift the complete debit freeze on the account, leaving intact only the lien on the disputed amount, which is the subject matter of the ongoing investigation.

“The court finds that the petitioner, after downloading a gaming application, ‘Yono Games’, played games and won a certain amount, which was subsequently credited to his salary account mentioned above on July 9, 2026. Though there cannot be any quarrel about the competence of an investigating agency to issue directions to a bank to freeze an account, the agency, while passing such an order, is expected to exercise requisite care, caution and act with compassion,” the order read.

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The court observed that the petitioner’s bank account, which is a salary account, has been ordered to be frozen on account of an innocuous entry of Rs 21,000. “It is not that the petitioner is a suspect or an accused in a cybercrime. It is quite possible that he may not even be connected with the offence under investigation and might be an unintended beneficiary,” the order said.

The court said that in such types of cybercrimes, if a fraudster cheats a complainant and uses the cheated money to buy something, the police, while chasing the money trail, direct the freezing of bank accounts of all those concerned, and in the process, many innocent recipients have to bear the brunt for no fault of theirs.