Freight impasse between Adani mgmt, transporters continues

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 2

Himachal Consultancy Organisation (HIMCON) will evaluate the freight rate for the cement transporters of Adani group within seven days based on the formula of a high court committee. Another round of meeting held at Shimla today failed to end the 19-day-old impasse between the Adani Cement management and transporters.

A meeting was chaired by the head of the high court committee principal secretary transport RD Nazeem at Shimla today where members comprising director transport, director industries and managing director, civil supplies corporation and representatives of transporters were present.

Transporters from Paonta Sahib and Nalagarh also attended the meeting to support their counterparts at Darlaghat and Barmana. A separate meeting was held by the committee with the company management where they put forward their freight rate as per their calculations.

RD Nazeem said HIMCON would work out the freight rate based on 11 components within seven days. This will help to further hold talks between the Adani Cement management and the transporters to resolve the stalemate.

The state government is trying to work out whether the freight rate of Rs 6 PTPK as claimed by the Adani Cement management was feasible or whether the existing rate of Rs 10.58 PTPK for ACL and Rs 11.41 PTPK for ACC was apt.

The Adani Cement management had closed Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) at Darlaghat in Solan and ACC plant at Barmana in Bilaspur on December 15 after the transporters failed to accept the lower freight rate of Rs 6 per ton per km (PTPK).

Fixed and operating expenses like taxes, insurance, depreciation value, GPRS installation, cost of diesel, mobile oil, repair, tyres, wages, toll taxes, etc., are taken into account while evaluating the freight rate.

The 19-day stalemate is likely to continue for some more days as no early solution appeared to be in sight. While the Adani Cement management has claimed that its plants had become unviable owing to losses incurred due to the high freight, the transporters say that the freight was as per the rates decided by the state government.

