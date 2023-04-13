French senators to visit Dharamsala

Dharamsala, April 12
Senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, president of International Information Group on Tibet, a formal friendship group in the French Senate, will lead a four-member delegation to Dharamsala mid-next week for a five-day visit. Senators Joseph and Rietmann, both of whom are members of the friendship group and Administrator, will accompany Eustache-Brinio on this visit.
The Senate delegation is expected to meet the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration, visit various Tibetan institutions – educational, cultural, religious and social — and have exchanges with the representatives of the Tibetan civil societies in and around Dharamsala.
Prior to President Emmanuel Macron’s recent state visit to China, Senator Eustache-Brinio, on behalf of her group, had urged him to raise the Tibetan issue, including the colonial boarding school, resumption of the Sino-Tibetan dialogue and the preservation of the fragile ecosystem of the Tibetan plateau, with his Chinese counterpart.
In another initiative, the group had tabled parliamentary questions to the French government on the colonial boarding schools in Tibet and mass DNA collection from the Tibetan population. Jigme Dorji, a serving local staff of Bureau of Tibet, Paris, will accompany the delegation.
