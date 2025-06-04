Frequent gusty winds, hail lash state, damage fruit crop

Gusty winds and hailstorms have been lashing most parts of the state quite frequently this summer. Several people, from Kangra to upper Shimla, feel high-velocity winds lashing the state with such frequency is quite unusual. “We have seen an unusually high number of storms this summer, even when there is no rain. Hailstorms, too, have been quite frequent,” said a Rohru resident. Similarly, gusty winds have been quite frequent in lower parts of the state. “There have been two or three deaths when trees got uprooted and fell on vehicles,” said a person from Kangra.

As per the Weather Department, the continual rain and thunderstorm activity in the month of May is the cause of the high-velocity winds. “As and when there’s a thunderstorm, it will be accompanied by the high-velocity winds,” the official said. He further said the temperature variation and the confluence of moisture-laden easterly winds facilitate the thunderstorm activity, which causes gusty winds. “The Western Disturbance move towards the North Pole at this time but it’s still having some impact in some areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal. With moisture at lower level and variation in temperature, conditions become conductive for thunderstorm activity,” he said.

The official further said that thunderstorm activity and gusty winds would reduce significantly with the onset of monsoon.

The high-velocity winds and hailstorm caused significant damage to fruits grown in both temperate and subtropical zones. In upper Shimla, the high-velocity winds damaged both apple and stone fruits. While the pollination in apple was hampered, stone fruit growers endured drooping of the fruit. Hailstorms, too, caused significant damage at several places.

In the lower parts of the state, especially in district Kangra, high-velocity winds have caused significant damage to fruits this season. “Mainly, fruits like mangoes, litchi and citrus fruits have been hit. Around 2,700 hectare area has been affected,” said Deputy Director Horticulture, Kangra.