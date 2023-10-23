Frequent snarl-ups irk Palampur residents

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 22

With the onset of the tourist season in the Kangra valley, traffic jams are being witnessed in Palampur and its adjoining areas, particularly at weekends when hotels and resorts are packed to capacity.

The narrow Mandi-Pathankot national highway passing through Palampur city has become a major traffic hazard as heavy vehicles passing through it cause frequent snarl-ups. The Holta bypass is fully operational but the administration has not yet diverted heavy traffic towards it.

There has been a manifold increase in the number of vehicles but no efforts have been made to widen existing roads. There are regular traffic jams on the Palampur-Dharamsala, Palampur-Choki and Palampur-Bundla roads. Idle parking spaces on both sides of the roads have aggravated the situation. On many occasions, the police challan vehicles and impound them as there are no boards specifying the roadside spaces as “no parking zones” in the city. The construction of a multi-storey parking lot has been hanging fire since 2007.

The population of the city has increased significantly and many new housing colonies have come up. However, no steps have been initiated to ease the parking situation.

DSP Lokinder Thakur says that additional traffic personnel have been deployed to manage traffic, but without public cooperation it is difficult task to achieve results.

