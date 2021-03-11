Frequent traffic jams

With the tourist footfall increasing in Dharamsala, traffic jams have become a frequent sight. The gridlock is caused mainly due to vehicles parked in a haphazard manner on roadsides. The Norbulingka monastery is one such area that is prone to recurrent traffic congestion due to the wrongly parked vehicles. The traffic police take firm action against offenders. — Vivek, Dharamsala

Schools must declare summer break together

The schools in Shimla must coordinate with each other and announce summer break at the same time. As the schools announce vacations a week ahead or later from each other, parents having kids in different schools can’t plan anything. By the time one of their kid’s school announces the summer break, the holidays of other kid are nearly over. The institutions must bear this mind while planning summer holidays. — Mamta, Shimla

Poor service at copying branch

The poor service of providing revenue records in the copying branch at DC office in Hamirpur is causing harassment to the public. Hundreds of applications are lying pending in the branch for weeks. The administration must appoint more staff to supply the records in order to avoid unnecessary delay. — Rakesh, Hamirpur

what our readers say

