Vehicle parking along roads in Una is leading to frequent traffic jams. The problem of roadside vendors is also increasing in the city. The district administration should take action against such people who encroach upon roads. Niteesh Malhotra, Una
MC waste dump emits stench
Anauseating stench welcomes commuters entering Theog. The Municipal Council dumps garbage in a shed close to the road and the waste causes a stench in the area. The civic body should address the issue and find an alternative dumping site soon.
Sandeep, Narkanda
Traffic bottleneck near Tenzin Hospital in shimla
The construction work in front of the Tenzin Hospital at Panthaghati, Shimla, is causing frequent traffic jams at this point. Vehicles parked on the other side of the road make it narrow. The police should ensure that vehicles are not parked on the roadside here, at least until the completion of the construction work. Ved Prakash, Panthaghati, Shimla
