Frequent traffic jams irk commuters

The Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass has become prone to traffic jams, especially between Panthaghati and Bishop Cotton School. Due to the lack of parking space, people are forced to park their vehicles along the road. With barely enough space left for crossing the road, big trucks are causing frequent traffic jams. The authorities should look for ways to ease jams and provide adequate parking lots. Rahul, Shimla

Garbage not lifted regularly

Garbage is not being lifted from the Totu ward for days. It is causing a lot of inconvenience to residents, who were forced to protest outside the MC office. The civic body should take note of the matter and ensure that garbage is collected regularly. Rajesh, Totu, Shimla

Rise in thefts during winter

Incidents of thefts and break-ins usually go up in Shimla during the winter. A large number of people go back to their native places and vacant houses become an easy target for thieves. The district authorities should take necessary steps, including installation of more CCTV cameras, to keep a check on such incidents.

Ramesh, Sanjauli, Shimla

What our readers say

