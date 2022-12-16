Frequent traffic jams irk commuters

The Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass has become prone to traffic jams, especially between Panthaghati and Bishop Cotton School. Due to the lack of parking space, people are forced to park their vehicles along the road. With barely enough space left for crossing the road, big trucks are causing frequent traffic jams. The authorities should look for ways to ease jams and provide adequate parking lots. Rahul, Shimla
Garbage not lifted regularly
Garbage is not being lifted from the Totu ward for days. It is causing a lot of inconvenience to residents, who were forced to protest outside the MC office. The civic body should take note of the matter and ensure that garbage is collected regularly. Rajesh, Totu, Shimla
Rise in thefts during winter
Incidents of thefts and break-ins usually go up in Shimla during the winter. A large number of people go back to their native places and vacant houses become an easy target for thieves. The district authorities should take necessary steps, including installation of more CCTV cameras, to keep a check on such incidents.
Ramesh, Sanjauli, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’