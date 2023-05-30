Frequent traffic jams irk commuters

Frequent traffic jams on narrow roads leading to Kasauli are causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The government should construct arterial roads to divert some of the traffic and provide relief to the residents. Anurag, Kasauli

Landslides raise concerns

Even before the onset of the monsoon, frequent landslides are being reported in the Shimla district. Besides disrupting traffic, these may lead to untoward incidents. Thousands of tourists are arriving in Shimla and other hill stations in the state, seeking respite from the hot weather in the plains. The authorities concerned should take immediate measures to prevent landslides. Gaurav Sharma, Shimla

‘Build stairs from Tutikandi to Boileauganj’

Pedestrians have to navigate through the traffic to reach Boileauganj from the Tutikandi crossing. The government should build a staircase from the rain shelter at Tutikandi crossing to Boileauganj to facilitate commuters. Ratan, Boileauganj, Shimla

