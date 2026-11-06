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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fresh investments elude Himachal as no incentives offered to industries

Fresh investments elude Himachal as no incentives offered to industries

CM urged to notify new industrial policy at earliest

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The state suffers from an inherent disadvantage as it neither produces raw materials nor has a market to sell finished goods. File photo
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Fresh investments in Himachal Pradesh have been adversely affected as neither the state government nor the Central Government is offering any financial incentive to attract investors. The state suffers from an inherent disadvantage as it neither produces raw materials nor has a market to sell finished goods. Successive governments had offered incentives to attract investment, which also generated employment and uplifted the state’s economy.

The Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy-2019 had expired in December 2025 and since then received several temporary extensions, including a final two-month extension up to October 12, 2026. The state government is yet to finalise a new policy. This is despite the fact that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced in August that the new policy was in the final stages and would be rolled out soon.

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The 2019 policy had emerged as a key driver of industrial activity in the state, as it offered a comprehensive package of incentives in the absence of any assistance from the Central Government, including 50 per cent subsidy on the cost of the preparation of detailed project reports, allotment of industrial sheds at concessional rates, flexible payment schedules, reduced stamp duty and registration charges, exemption from land use charges, interest subvention and transport subsidies within the state. The investors were also eligible for the reimbursement of the net State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and concession in electricity duty, making Himachal Pradesh comparatively attractive for manufacturing units.

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Industrial incentives in the state are primarily anchored by the central industrial development schemes and complimented by state-level policies. As central incentives expired years ago and the draft of the new industrial policy is awaiting finalisation, the state has little to offer to fresh investors except a start-up policy offering limited funds.

The Nalagarh Industries Association (NIA) in a representation to the Chief Minister has sought an extension to the Industrial Policy-2019 for another six months or till a new policy is notified. The earlier extension had expired on October 11. “This extension will provide the much-needed relief and convenience to the industry to avail of the benefits offered by the policy,” said association president Anil Sharma.

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Sources in the Industries Department, however, state that a preliminary draft has been circulated among the departments concerned such as revenue, power and state taxes and incentives like relaxation in power tariff, stamp duty, state GST etc., pertaining to them are being worked out.

“As the industrial sector contributes about 40 per cent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, besides providing a sizable employment to the state’s youth, the state should notify a new industrial policy at the earliest,” said Sharma.

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