DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fresh landslide endangers Kangra Museum building, Dharamsala bus stand

Fresh landslide endangers Kangra Museum building, Dharamsala bus stand

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A major portion of the hillside behind the Kangra Museum in Dharamsala caves in following heavy rain, sending debris and a large tree tumbling down on Wednesday. Photo: Kamal Jeet
Advertisement

A fresh landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning again posed a serious threat to the Kangra Museum building and the adjoining Dharamsala bus stand, raising concerns over the safety of the historic building, public infrastructure and visitors.

Advertisement

The landslide occurred on the hillside behind the museum. According to officials, a major portion of the hill slope gave way, sending debris and a large tree crashing down. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and no vehicle was damaged. As a precautionary measure, vehicles parked near the vulnerable stretch of the bus stand had been moved towards a safer location before another major slide occurs.

Advertisement

Home Guard personnel stationed at the site immediately informed the departments concerned about the landslide. Officials said that a similar incident had occurred last year, following which a retaining wall was constructed to stabilise the slope. However, the protection work was yet to be completed and there were concerns that the existing structure may not be adequate to withstand continuous heavy rain.

Advertisement

With the monsoon still active, the authorities feared that more landslides could endanger the museum building and nearby public areas.

Museum Curator Ritu Malkotia said that after hearing about the landslide, she alerted the district administration and other departments concerned. She added that while protective work was initiated after the landslide last year, fresh danger had emerged on the bus stand side. She expressed concern that the museum building itself was vulnerable and stressed the need for urgent and effective measures to protect the priceless historical artefacts housed in the museum.

Advertisement

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the site had witnessed a landslide earlier as well, after which the Public Works Department (PWD) was directed to undertake restoration work. He added that another landslide had now occurred ahead of the same location, increasing risk to properties situated above. He asserted that the PWD authorities had been directed to reassess the situation and submit a report on urgent safety measures required so that timely action could be taken.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts