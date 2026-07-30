Fresh landslide endangers Kangra Museum building, Dharamsala bus stand

A fresh landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning again posed a serious threat to the Kangra Museum building and the adjoining Dharamsala bus stand, raising concerns over the safety of the historic building, public infrastructure and visitors.

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The landslide occurred on the hillside behind the museum. According to officials, a major portion of the hill slope gave way, sending debris and a large tree crashing down. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and no vehicle was damaged. As a precautionary measure, vehicles parked near the vulnerable stretch of the bus stand had been moved towards a safer location before another major slide occurs.

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Home Guard personnel stationed at the site immediately informed the departments concerned about the landslide. Officials said that a similar incident had occurred last year, following which a retaining wall was constructed to stabilise the slope. However, the protection work was yet to be completed and there were concerns that the existing structure may not be adequate to withstand continuous heavy rain.

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With the monsoon still active, the authorities feared that more landslides could endanger the museum building and nearby public areas.

Museum Curator Ritu Malkotia said that after hearing about the landslide, she alerted the district administration and other departments concerned. She added that while protective work was initiated after the landslide last year, fresh danger had emerged on the bus stand side. She expressed concern that the museum building itself was vulnerable and stressed the need for urgent and effective measures to protect the priceless historical artefacts housed in the museum.

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Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the site had witnessed a landslide earlier as well, after which the Public Works Department (PWD) was directed to undertake restoration work. He added that another landslide had now occurred ahead of the same location, increasing risk to properties situated above. He asserted that the PWD authorities had been directed to reassess the situation and submit a report on urgent safety measures required so that timely action could be taken.