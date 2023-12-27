Fresh snow likely in higher reaches from December 29

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

After dry Christmas, Shimla may not get snowfall even around New Year even though there’s a forecast for light snowfall in higher reaches from December 29. “Under the influence of western disturbance, we are expecting light snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in middle hills from December 29. The chances of Shimla receiving the snowfall during this spell of precipitation do not look very bright at the moment,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The middle hills are expected to receive light rainfall during this spell of precipitation. A large number of tourists have already reached Shimla in the hope of the ringing in the New Year amidst snowfall.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature has slipped beyond -10°C for the first time in the state. Kukumseri recorded the lowest temperature for today at -11.6°C. The average minimum temperatures continue to be normal, while average maximum temperatures are above normal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla