Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

The snowfall has brought smiles to tourism stakeholders in Manali and Lahaul and Spiti  

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 12:53 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Vehicles covered in fresh snowfall, in Keylong, Lahaul and Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh. PTI file
The higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district and Manali in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to a dip in the minimum temperature, officials said on Wednesday.

The snowfall has brought smiles to tourism stakeholders in Manali and Lahaul and Spiti as they are expecting an increase in the tourist footfall.

Light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state with Manali receiving 12 mm, Bharmaur 11.5 mm, Keylong 6 mm, Bhuntar 3.6 mm, Seobagh 2.4 mm, Palampur 2 mm,  Kukumseri 1.2 mm, the Shimla Met office said.

Tabo in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night recording a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees followed by Kukumseri at 0.4 degrees, Keylong 1.8 degrees and Kalpa 4.9 degrees Celsius.

