Fresh snowfall in Himachal; heavy rains lash North India, Delhi sees cooler temp

Northern India is witnessing a dramatic shift in weather conditions as several regions experience snowfall, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Himachal Pradesh: Fresh snowfall, orange alert

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang Pass and the Dhauladhar ranges, received fresh snowfall on Monday morning, marking the onset of winter. Icy winds swept through mid and higher hills, bringing temperatures down significantly.

Districts such as Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti are under an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall, hailstorms and thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Traffic to Rohtang Pass has been suspended. The Kullu administration has urged tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy rainfall in Punjab and Haryana

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh received rainfall on Monday. The state may continue to see moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday as well. Farmers have been advised to take precautions to protect crops from potential hail damage.

Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy rains, school closures

In Srinagar, heavy rains lashed several parts of the city, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Following the IMD’s warning, the Jammu division has ordered the closure of all government and private schools from October 6 to 7.

Earlier intense rainfall in Rajouri caused landslides, damaged homes and roads, and disrupted local life. Authorities continue to monitor landslide-prone areas. Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been suspended from October 5 to 7 due to inclement weather advisory by IMD.

West Bengal

Bengal, particularly Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, faced severe landslides and flooding due to incessant rain over the weekend. At least 23 people have been confirmed dead. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing.

Delhi-NCR: Rain brings relief, Air Quality moderate

Delhi and surrounding areas woke up to light to moderate rain on Monday, bringing respite from recent hot and humid conditions. Maximum temperature fell to around 29°C, down from Sunday’s 34.1°C

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 117, categorised as “moderate.” Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to continue through the day.