Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fresh snowfall on Dhauladhar ranges brings chill to Himachal towns

Fresh snowfall on Dhauladhar ranges brings chill to Himachal towns

Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Kangra, Palampur, Dalhousie, Chamba and Bharmour witnessed a significant change in weather, with a sudden chill replacing the warm sunshine of the past few days

Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:16 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
The Dhauladhar ranges, capped with a fresh layer of snow, presented a spectacular view.
Fresh snowfall on Dhauladhar ranges ushers wave of cold in Himachal towns

A fresh spell of mild snowfall on the Dhauladhar ranges and overnight rainfall in parts of Kangra and Chamba districts brought a dip in temperatures across several hill towns of Himachal Pradesh, ushering in early winter-like conditions.

Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Kangra, Palampur, Dalhousie, Chamba and Bharmour witnessed a significant change in weather, with a sudden chill replacing the warm sunshine of the past few days.

According to the Meteorological Department, Dharamsala and its twin town McLeodganj recorded 25.5 mm of rainfall during the night, while Palampur received 10.2 mm, Kangra 18.4 mm and Chamba 4 mm.

The minimum temperature dropped notably, settling at 16.5°C in Dharamsala, 9.8°C in McLeodganj, 11.5°C in Palampur, 15.3°C in Kangra, 16.8°C in Chamba, 8.6°C in Dalhousie and 13°C in Bharmour.

Intermittent showers continued through the morning in several parts of the region, leading to the formation of dense fog that blanketed the upper reaches of the mountains. The Dhauladhar ranges, capped with a fresh layer of snow, presented a spectacular view, drawing tourists and photographers alike.

The change in weather has brought relief to residents and visitors in Dharamsala, where unseasonably warm and humid conditions had prevailed in recent days. Locals described the sudden cold as a “welcome sign” of the approaching winter season, while tourism operators expect a rise in weekend tourist inflow following the scenic snowfall on the high hills.

