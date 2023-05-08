Fresh snowfall, rain bring back chill

PTI

Shimla, May 7

Wintry conditions were revived in mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh as high-altitude tribal areas received fresh snowfall while moderate intermittent rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of the state.

Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received 5.5 cm and 3.2 cm of snow while Bharmour in Chamba recorded the highest rainfall of 30 mm, followed by Jogindernagar (19 mm) and Banjar (18.2 mm).

The fresh snowfall and rain caused a sharp fall in minimum temperatures which stayed two to eight degrees below normal.

Parts of Sundernagar, Shimla, Bhuntar, Kangra, Nahan and Nurpur were lashed by thunderstorms while gusty winds swept Nurpur and Bilaspur. However, reports of damage to crops and fruits are pouring from Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una.

The local Met office issued a ‘yellow’ warning of thunderstorms and lightning on May 8 and predicted light to moderate rain in low and mid hills. Meanwhile, light rain and snow are expected in higher reaches on May 8 and 9.

As many as 16 roads are blocked in the state following the inclement weather conditions, while 719 transformers have been disrupted.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, which received 85 per cent deficit rains during March 2023, is witnessing periodical snowfall and rains, reducing the deficit to 53 per cent in May. The residents, who were worried about drought-like conditions during summers, are feeling relieved as agriculture in the district is rainfed.

Due to deficit rains during winters, people were worried that the natural sources of water would dry up during the summers creating a scarcity of drinking water also for irrigation.