Fresh spell of rain likely from today in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a fresh spell of rain from June 22, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts. The alert warns of light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in these districts.

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According to the forecast, light rainfall is expected in most parts of the state on June 22. The weather is likely to remain wet across Himachal till June 27, with more intense rainfall spells predicted on June 23, 24 and 25. The rainfall activity is expected to bring down daytime temperatures by 2°C to 3°C over the next few days, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain close to normal.

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During the past 24 hours, weather conditions remained largely dry across the state. Both minimum and maximum temperatures stayed near normal levels, with no significant changes recorded. Minimum temperatures ranged between 6°C and 26°C, while maximum temperatures varied from 20°C to 38°C.

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Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6°C, Dharamsala 33.1°C, Manali 26°C, Solan 32.2°C and Kangra 35.6°C. Una registered 37.6°C, while Bilaspur was the hottest place in the state at 38°C. The lowest minimum temperature of 6.3°C was recorded at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.