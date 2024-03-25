Fresh spell of snow, rain likely from March 27

Shimla, March 24
Two Western Disturbances are likely to hit the western Himalayan region over the next few days, triggering a fresh spell of rain and snow in the state. While the first Western Disturbance will hit the region on March 26, the second will arrive on March 29.
The fresh spell of precipitation is likely to start from March 27 with spells of rain and snow likely at isolated places in the mid and high hills. From March 28 to 30, plains and low hills will receive rainfall, while the mid and high hills will receive rain and snow. The intensity and distribution is likely to be maximum on March 28. Currently, both minimum and maximum temperatures are running above normal.
