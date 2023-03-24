Fresh tender likely for Shivdham project to expedite construction

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 23

The state government is contemplating re-tendering Shivdham project in the district to expedite its construction work. The construction company had stopped the work of the project a few months ago.

Just before the Assembly elections last year, the labourers engaged in the work had accused the construction company of delaying the payment of their monthly wages. They went on a strike and stopped work at Kangni Dhar. However, following the intervention of the district administration, the firm cleared their dues, but labourers then returned to their native places.

According to official sources,the government had given a tender of Rs 40 crore to the construction company in the first phase of the project. Six temples under this project have been constructed at Kangni Dhar and construction of two temples is in progress. Due to the delay in the completion of this project, the state government is planning to re-tender this project to expedite its construction work.

“The Tourism Department has sent a proposal to the state government to take a final decision on this issue. The discussion on this subject is in its final stage and the government will shortly take a decision,” said an official.

The residents of Mandi district are apprehensive about its completion within the stipulated time, which was the dream of project of former CM Jai Ram Thakur.