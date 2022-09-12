Freshers' day celebrated

Freshers’ day ‘Vita-Nova 2022’ was organised at Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya College, Shimla, in which students participated with a lot enthusiasm. A modelling event was organised on the occasion in which around 81 students participated. Vaishnavi Thakur was adjudged Miss Fresher, while Prital Thakur was the runner-up. Vanshita Saini was adjudged Miss Confident, and Neha was declared Miss Talented. Principal Ruchi Ramesh welcomed the freshers and encouraged the students to focus and participate on extracurricular activities along with their studies.

UIT celebrates Foundation Day

University Institute of Technology (UIT), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla celebrated its 22nd foundation day and student induction programme 2022 on Sunday. HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal was the chief guest of the function. UIT Director Prof PL Sharma welcomed the parents and the new students. Sharma apprised the students about the curriculum, clubs and other aspects of the UIT. He motivated the students to achieve their goals by putting their sincere efforts.

Green Field runner-up in table tennis

Green Field finished runner-up in the under-19 Table Tennis School District Tournament (Girls). The tournament was organised in Pathiar in Kangra district. Daksha Mehta, Harmaini, Priyansha, Anshika, and Agrima represented the school at the competition. Daksha Mehta has been selected for the state level tournament, where she will represent Kangra district.

Investiture held at St Bede’s College

The investiture ceremony of the student council was organised at St Bede's College, Shimla, on Saturday. Satwant Atwal Trivedi, ADGP Vigilance Office, was the chief guest on the occasion. Subsequently, an orientation programme was organised for the first year students and their parents to acquaint them with the institution.

