Chamba, November 15
The Education Society in collaboration with Childline launched ‘Friendship Week’ on the directions of the Childline India Foundation to mark Children’s Day yesterday. In a press note, the Childline team mentioned that ‘Childline Se Dosti Week’ was organised every year in the country in November with an aim to sensitise people to child protection. People are made aware about the rights as well as the exploitation of children.
