From 200 bags to 7,000: Sundernagar farmer builds successful mushroom enterprise

What began as a small venture with just 200 bags of button mushrooms has grown into a thriving mushroom farming enterprise for Sundernagar resident Ankit Kumar, highlighting how training, perseverance and self-employment can create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

A resident of the Old Market area of Sundernagar, Ankit, son of Nanak Chand, studied up to Class XII. Rather than pursuing a conventional job, he chose mushroom cultivation as a means of earning a livelihood. Over the years, he has steadily expanded his business, increasing its capacity from 200 bags to around 7,000 bags.

Advertisement

Before launching his enterprise, Ankit spent six to seven months working at a mushroom farm to gain practical experience in cultivation. He later underwent training at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sundernagar, where he learned scientific techniques of mushroom production.

Advertisement

Armed with experience and technical knowledge, Ankit diversified into oyster mushroom cultivation in addition to button mushrooms. He developed a systematic mushroom farming unit spread across an approximately 80x80-foot area, adopting vertical farming techniques that enable cultivation on multiple levels and maximise the use of limited land.

According to information provided by the Horticulture Department, Ankit currently sends around 20 quintals of mushrooms to vegetable markets every month. After accounting for production and operational costs, he earns an estimated net monthly income of about Rs 1.5 lakh.

Advertisement

The Horticulture Department has supported his venture under the Himachal Mushroom Development Scheme. Rajesh Kumar, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), said 26 beneficiaries in the Sundernagar subdivision had been covered under the scheme and provided financial assistance, training and technical guidance.

Under the scheme, Ankit received a subsidy of Rs 50,000 during the 2023-24 financial year for the construction of a mushroom shed. The financial support and technical assistance helped him expand production further.

Taking his enterprise beyond Himachal Pradesh, Ankit has also established a mushroom production unit near Bharatgarh in Punjab. Mushrooms are cultivated there in bamboo structures. Since Punjab experiences relatively higher temperatures, he grows varieties suited to warmer climatic conditions, while varieties suited to cooler weather are cultivated at his Sundernagar farm.

Ankit said his farms follow natural and organic cultivation practices, with no use of chemical pesticides, insecticides or fungicides. He employs daily-wage workers during peak periods, while his wife, Charanjit Kaur, also plays an active role in managing the business.

Horticulture officials said mushroom cultivation offers a viable self-employment option, particularly for youth and farmers with small landholdings. Interested beneficiaries are being provided training in scientific production methods, maintenance practices and disease management.

Expressing gratitude to the Himachal Pradesh Government for its support through the Mushroom Development Scheme, Ankit encouraged young people to explore self-employment opportunities in agriculture and horticulture instead of relying solely on government jobs.

His journey from 200 mushroom bags to a production capacity of 7,000 bags demonstrates how practical experience, scientific training and sustained effort can transform a modest beginning into a successful rural enterprise.