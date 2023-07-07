From 60K kg last week, daily tomato trade at Solan APMC hits 1.2 lakh kg

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 6

Tomato trade is increasing in leaps and bounds at the Solan-based Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) with 1.2 lakh kg produce being traded today as against 60,000 kg traded daily a week ago.

In all, 42,217 crates (24 kg each) of tomatoes worth Rs 8.13 crore had been traded here till last evening. The season that began on June 15 would last till mid-September.

Only around 2,000 crates were sold daily in the first week, the number rose to 2,500 in the second week, the figure was 3,000 crates last week, while 5,000 crates of tomatoes were sold today.

Trade figures 2,000 crates of tomatoes sold daily in the first week

2,500 was the daily figure in the second week

3,000 crates sold daily in the last week

5,000 crates of tomatoes sold on Thursday

“With the tomato season reaching its peak, the daily arrival is increasing and it is slated to rise further over the next few weeks,” said APMC official Biasdev Sharma.

The demand for local tomato was overwhelming as the crop in other states had suffered losses due to inclement weather conditions.

Heem Sohna, which is a hardy variety having bright red colour and large size, was registering the maximum price with a kilo of it being sold at Rs 92 today. The same variety fetched Rs 102 a kg two days ago.

The price has taken a slight beating over the past two days. The average rate of tomatoes was Rs 1,400-Rs 2,200 for a 24-kg crate at the APMC for the past two days, while it had reached around Rs 2,550 before that.

“The dip in the price is being attributed to lack of grading as some growers are packing poor quality tomatoes along with the premium quality crop to make the most of the overwhelming demand,” said Rakesh, a grower.

Solan produces around 60 per cent of the tomato crop in the state. Growers from Sirmaur also sell their produce at the local APMC.