From a small village in Himachal Pradesh young entrepreneur strikes big, lands Rs 75 lakh deal on 'Shark Tank India 3'

IANS

New Delhi, March 12

The founder of 'Deeva', an online platform dedicated to sarees has sealed a deal of Rs 75 lakh with three sharks on the new episode of 'Shark Tank India 3'.

‘Deeva', founded by Ankush Barjata, a young entrepreneur from a small village Bangana in Himachal Pradesh, connects customers directly with manufacturers, slashing costs by 40-50 per cent compared to market rates, catering to every woman's dream wardrobe.

Ankush stands on the brink of making 'Deeva', the world's largest online saree store, as he steps into the spotlight of ‘Shark Tank India 3'.

Manifesting his way to the season three, Ankush's journey to the show has been nothing short of destiny. Auditioning for season two only to miss the mark, Ankush's determination now sees light as he unveils his vision for 'Deeva' this season.

The online platform dedicated to sarees, the brand eliminates the middle chain, offering over 50 handloom and 400 machinery saree categories directly from manufacturers.

Rooted in his family's clothing legacy, Ankush brings a unique blend of heritage and skills to the table.

With an ask of Rs 2 crore in exchange for four per cent equity, the pitcher aims high on 'Shark Tank India 3'.

As the tension mounts, Sharks Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), and Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund) recognised the potential of 'Deeva', striking a deal of Rs 75 lakh for 6 per cent equity, along with a debt of Rs 1.25 crore for 3 years at 10 per cent interest.

Talking about his experience, Ankush said: “Appearing on 'Shark Tank India' was a dream I harboured three years ago. Although Season 2 saw setbacks, perseverance paid off as Deeva finally made its mark in Season 3.”

“The journey was nothing short of incredible, with invaluable insights gleaned from the Sharks. The moment our promo hit the screens, the response was overwhelming. Hailing from a humble village with limited resources, this achievement seemed like a distant dream,” he shared.

Ankush added: “However, 'Shark Tank India' transformed the impossible into reality. Words fail to express my gratitude to the entire team for this life-changing opportunity."

‘Shark Tank India 3' streams on Sony LIV.