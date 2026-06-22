From apple plucking to farm stays, orchard tourism is drawing travellers away from crowded hill stations and into the heart of its fruit-growing countryside

Away from the rush of metropolitan cities and the overcrowded lanes of popular hill stations, the apple-growing regions of Himachal Pradesh are emerging as sought-after destinations for travellers seeking authentic rural experiences. The growing popularity of orchard tourism is transforming the way people explore the Himalayan state, offering visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in nature, horticulture and village life.

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Unlike conventional sightseeing trips to Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala or Kasauli, tourists are increasingly opting for experiences that allow them to witness and participate in the cultivation and harvesting of apples, pears and stone fruits such as cherries, plums and apricots. The chance to walk through sprawling orchards, pluck fresh fruit from trees and learn about farming practices has become a major attraction.

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The concept of orchard tourism was pioneered in the historic Kotgarh valley of Shimla district, known as the birthplace of commercial apple cultivation in India. It was here, nearly a century ago, that Satyanand Stokes introduced commercial apple farming, laying the foundation for what would become one of Himachal Pradesh’s most important economic activities. Today, the valley continues to attract visitors eager to explore its rich horticultural heritage.

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Over the years, orchard tourism has spread across the state’s major fruit-growing belts. Destinations such as Baghi, Ratnari, Narkanda, Matiana, Kotkhai, Dodra Kwar and Cheog have become increasingly popular among travellers. These picturesque locations, surrounded by vast orchards and breathtaking mountain landscapes, offer visitors a first-hand understanding of fruit cultivation and harvesting.

Among the pioneers of this tourism model is Sanjay Austa, who runs the renowned MeenaBagh homestay in Ratnari. Austa recalls that a visit to Switzerland, where he experienced strawberry harvesting on a farm, inspired him to introduce similar experiences in his village. Today, guests at his homestay are taken on guided orchard tours where they can pluck fruits, learn about cultivation techniques and understand the different varieties of organically grown produce.

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According to tourism officials, orchard tourism has become an important pillar of rural tourism in Shimla district. Thousands of visitors now choose to spend extended periods in these quieter locations, preferring peaceful countryside stays over crowded tourist hotspots.

As travellers increasingly seek meaningful and immersive experiences, orchard tourism is redefining tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Combining nature, culture and agriculture, these orchard retreats offer a refreshing alternative to conventional holidays while creating new opportunities for rural communities across the state’s apple belt.