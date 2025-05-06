DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / From cheers to chaos: Fans stranded in darkness after IPL match in Dharamsala

Lack of transport, poor lighting dampen post-match experience for cricket enthusiasts
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 06, 2025 IST
As soon as the match ended, a large crowd spilled onto the roads near the stadium, many of them aimlessly searching for transport to reach the city centre. Photo by writer
The joy and excitement of fans exiting the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium after the first IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants quickly gave way to frustration, as spectators were met with pitch-dark streets, lack of public transport and overpriced cab services.

As soon as the match ended, a large crowd spilled onto the roads near the stadium, many of them aimlessly searching for transport to reach the city centre. Non-functional streetlights near the Government College building added to the discomfort, especially for fans who had travelled from distant cities.

“The post-match arrangements were poorly planned. The streets turned dark immediately after the game and we had to walk several kilometres to find a main road,” said Pritish Nanda, a fan from Muktsar. “Public transport had stopped by 10.30 pm and cabs were charging Rs 500 for just 4-5 km,” he added.

Rahul, another spectator, shared a similar ordeal. “It’s tough walking uphill for a kilometre or more in complete darkness. While VIPs left comfortably in their vehicles, the rest of us were left struggling to find any mode of transport.”

Parking was also a concern, although the Dharamsala traffic police were more efficient this time in managing congestion. “Unlike previous matches, no vehicle was allowed to halt on the main road unnecessarily. But due to a lack of proper parking, most people prefer to walk to the stadium. After enjoying the match, that walk back feels exhausting,” said Atul, a local resident.

Several spectators have called for the introduction of a special shuttle service during IPL matches. “This problem will likely recur during the next match as well,” said Ridhima, a fan from Chandigarh. “However, the third match is scheduled for the afternoon and will end by 7.30 pm. For night matches, the administration should consider launching a paid shuttle service to ensure fans aren’t left stranded.”

With thousands expected to attend the upcoming games, fans hope the administration will act swiftly to improve post-match arrangements and make the cricketing experience more enjoyable—not just inside the stadium, but outside it too.

