From classrooms to crops, Sukhu makes multi-sector push in Nadaun

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced sweeping changes in Himachal Pradesh’s education policy, including the appointment of special instructors for English and mathematics in government schools being converted to the CBSE curriculum. He said the reforms aim to strengthen foundational learning and improve overall education standards in the state.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Gugga Dham and a park built in his ancestral village Bhawran under Amlehar gram panchayat in Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, the CM said the project had been completed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. He announced that the government school at Amlehar had been granted CBSE status, marking a significant upgrade for students in the area.

Sukhu said work on the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School was nearing completion and classes would commence from the next academic year, providing quality residential education facilities to local children.

Highlighting the government’s push for sustainable agriculture, the Chief Minister appealed to farmers to adopt natural farming practices. He said the state government was offering attractive support prices for naturally grown produce and was procuring turmeric at Rs 90 per kg. With proper cultivation, farmers could earn up to Rs 3 lakh by growing turmeric on five kanals of land, he added.

The Chief Minister also underscored opportunities in renewable energy, stating that subsidies were being provided for setting up solar plants on barren land. A solar plant installed on four kanals could generate a net annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, he said, encouraging people to diversify income sources.

Sukhu announced that Rs 100 crore was being spent on drinking water schemes in the Nadaun Assembly constituency to ensure the supply of safe and pure water. He said advanced UV technology and ozonation processes were being used for purification instead of bleaching powder.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Shri Vaikunth Dham and a park at Pakhrol village, built at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh, and interacted with local residents to hear their grievances. He also inaugurated the statue and memorial of freedom fighter Inderpal at Inderpal Chowk at Nadaun.

Sujanpur MLA Captain Ranjit Singh, former MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania, senior officials and representatives of local bodies were present on the occasion.

