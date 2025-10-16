From global beats to local, Pinegrove’s annual day celebrates cultural tapestry

A three-day extravaganza of talent, culture and art came alive at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, as it began celebrating its annual day. Day one featured indoor and outdoor cultural presentations at the school auditorium and stadium, respectively. Adding to the ambience were the photography, robotics, work experience and art exhibitions, which drew much appreciation from visitors.

A performance by the symphony orchestra took the audience through a musical odyssey. The western music choir followed with a rendition of Hakuna Matata and Imagine. The school play, ‘Samay 2.0’, presented a powerful message on choosing righteousness over temptation. A dance-drama, based on Prahlada, enthralled the audience, while the annual report highlighted the school’s achievements. Tunes of a rock band and the boys’ brass band and a girls’ pipe band filled the evening. The gymnastics and yoga ensembles symbolised strength, balance and grace. Indian music vocalists mesmerised the gathering with Raag Yaman. The evening concluded with a Gondhal dance.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur was the chief guest at the event. Performances of exchange students from Sallie B Howard School celebrated the essence of global friendship and cultural unity.