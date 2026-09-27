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Home / Himachal Pradesh / From Himachal's Mandi to Asian Games silver, Army athlete Sawan scripts history

From Himachal's Mandi to Asian Games silver, Army athlete Sawan scripts history

Breaks own national record, ending India’s 44-year wait for men’s marathon medal in championship | CM congratulates athlete

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Army athlete Sawan Barwal
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Celebrations erupted at Rada Bhakhed village in Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district after Army athlete Sawan Barwal scripted history by winning the silver medal in the men’s marathon at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday. The 28-year-old athlete clocked 2:11:37, breaking his own national record and ending India’s 44-year wait for a men’s marathon medal at the Asian Games.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana and District Council Member Kushal Bhardwaj congratulated Sawan and his family on the historic achievement. Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita won the gold in 2:10:49, while China’s Peiyou Feng claimed the bronze in 2:12:13.

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As the news of Barwal’s achievement reached his native village, his relatives, neighbours and well-wishers began visiting his home to congratulate his family. His mother Subhadra Devi, father Kuldeep Barwal, elder brother Sumeet Barwal, sister-in-law Shweta Barwal, and wife Shabnam expressed happiness over his historic achievement.

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Sawan’s father told The Tribune that winning a medal for the country had always been his son’s dream.

“Our struggle has borne fruit as my son has brought glory to the nation, the state and his native village,” he added.

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Kuldeep, a driver, said that his family was proud of Sawan’s achievement but believed he had bigger goals ahead. “He has won a silver medal this time, but his target is to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. We are confident that, next time, he will bag a gold medal for the country,” he added.

Sawan’s athletics journey began in 2012 at the Sports Training Centre in Jogindernagar under coach Gopal Thakur. Between 2012 and 2018, he won eight medals at various national competitions. He joined the Army in 2019, gaining access to better training facilities.

Initially a track athlete, Sawan later switched to marathon. His breakthrough came in April this year on his marathon debut in Rotterdam, where he clocked 2:11:58 and broke Shivnath Singh’s 48-year-old national record of 2:12:00.

In Nagoya, Sawan improved his own record by another 21 seconds. He led the race from around the 10-km mark until the 35-km point, before Yamashita moved ahead.

Sawan remained in contention and maintained his pace through the demanding final kilometres to secure the silver. The family is in enormous joy as Sawan had got married only a few months ago.

His elder brother Sumeet is also serving in the Army. For Rada Bhakhed and Mandi, Sawan's Asian Games silver has become a moment of immense pride.

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