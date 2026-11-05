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Home / Himachal Pradesh / From NIT-Jaipur to Air Force, Kangra youth makes mark

From NIT-Jaipur to Air Force, Kangra youth makes mark

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Rajiv Mahajan
Tribune News Service
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Aryan Chaudhary
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Aryan Chaudhary (23), a resident of Patta-Jattian village in the Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district, has brought laurels to the region by securing the fourth rank in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2026. Adding to his achievement, Aryan had also cleared the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination in August this year in his first attempt, securing All-India Rank 182.

Despite qualifying for both examinations, Aryan has opted to join the Indian Air Force as a Flying Officer through the CDS route. He said his 18-month training at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad, was scheduled to begin towards the end of next month, while CAPF training would commence in August next year.

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Aryan said that after clearing the CAPF examination, he had initially planned to join one of the country’s paramilitary forces as an Assistant Commandant. However, he had now decided to pursue his long-cherished ambition of serving the nation as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.

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Earlier, Aryan had also cleared the written examination of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). He subsequently appeared for the interview and was recommended by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Dehradun.

Aryan completed his schooling at DAV Public School, Rehan, and Baghni in Nurpur. He graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jaipur, in 2025 with a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. After graduation, he worked as an executive engineer with a multinational company in Gurugram while simultaneously preparing for competitive examinations.

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His father, Rajesh Chaudhary, is a lecturer, while his mother, Archana, is a government schoolteacher. His success in two prestigious UPSC examinations and selection for a career in the armed forces have brought pride to his family and the entire Jawali region.

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