DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / From leaf to legacy: Bioresource institute showcases Kangra tea’s global journey

From leaf to legacy: Bioresource institute showcases Kangra tea’s global journey

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) celebrated International Tea Day with great enthusiasm on the theme “Tea for Better Lives”, underscoring tea’s vital role in livelihoods, sustainability and health. The event was graced by BBL Butail, former Speaker of...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An event orgainsed by CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology to mark International Tea Day.
Advertisement

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) celebrated International Tea Day with great enthusiasm on the theme “Tea for Better Lives”, underscoring tea’s vital role in livelihoods, sustainability and health.

Advertisement

The event was graced by BBL Butail, former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and a tea grower, who served as the chief guest. A long-time associate of CSIR-IHBT, Butail praised the institute’s contributions to reviving the Kangra tea industry and elevating it to both national and international prominence through Geographical Indication (GI) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) recognition.

Rajiv Sood, founder of the successful tea brand Himalayan Brew, shared his entrepreneurial journey. Hemraj Agarwal, factory adviser at the Tea Board of India, Palampur, offered insights into the diverse variants of tea, flavour profiles and the science behind crafting the perfect cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper