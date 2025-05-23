From leaf to legacy: Bioresource institute showcases Kangra tea’s global journey

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) celebrated International Tea Day with great enthusiasm on the theme “Tea for Better Lives”, underscoring tea’s vital role in livelihoods, sustainability and health.

The event was graced by BBL Butail, former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and a tea grower, who served as the chief guest. A long-time associate of CSIR-IHBT, Butail praised the institute’s contributions to reviving the Kangra tea industry and elevating it to both national and international prominence through Geographical Indication (GI) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) recognition.

Rajiv Sood, founder of the successful tea brand Himalayan Brew, shared his entrepreneurial journey. Hemraj Agarwal, factory adviser at the Tea Board of India, Palampur, offered insights into the diverse variants of tea, flavour profiles and the science behind crafting the perfect cup.