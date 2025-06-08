From low-altitude apples to millet magic, innovation shines at Nauni exhibition

Apples developed by Padma Shri awardee Hariman Sharma and millet varieties highlighted by Himachal’s ‘Millet Man’ Nek Ram Sharma remained the cynosure of attention at an exhibition organised at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, on Saturday.

The exhibition drew notable attention from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who took a moment to appreciate the dedication behind the apple cultivation innovation.

Hariman Sharma has achieved a remarkable feat by cultivating apples at low altitudes in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, bypassing the traditional requirement of chilling hours provided by snowfall. He noted that similar cultivation techniques are now being employed in Bangladesh, South Africa, Oman and various parts of India, highlighting the global relevance of his innovation.

Meanwhile, Nek Ram Sharma engaged visitors by elaborating on the nutritional benefits and climate-resilience of millet varieties, reinforcing their role in sustainable agriculture and dietary diversification.

The event also showcased promising start-ups incubated under the Chief Minister’s Start-Up Scheme, which presented nutrient-rich alternatives to conventional sugary snacks. Among the innovative products were spinach- and beetroot-infused nutrition bars and apple chips, developed using jaggery instead of refined sugar to make them healthier — especially for children.

“These products aim to offer healthier snacking options, replacing refined sugar with jaggery,” said one young entrepreneur.

Promoting natural and integrated farming, young innovators shared methods that lower production costs while improving soil health. “Integrating animal husbandry with farming can significantly reduce input costs, as cow dung provides effective natural manure,” explained another entrepreneur.

A wide variety of honey types — including wild flora, apple blossom, robinia, thyme, ajwain and white honey — were also on display, each offering unique health benefits. Dried apple chips, in particular, stood out as a healthy, ready-to-eat snack.

The exhibition stood as a powerful testament to grassroots innovation, sustainable farming practices and youth-led entrepreneurship, reflecting a vibrant shift toward healthier and more resilient agri-products.