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Home / Himachal Pradesh / From Madra to Siddu: Himachal’s culinary heritage takes centre stage

From Madra to Siddu: Himachal’s culinary heritage takes centre stage

Chamba delicacy wins contest showcasing traditional flavours in Dharamsala

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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A competition underway at the Government College of Teacher Education, Dharamsala, on Saturday.
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Chamba’s traditional Madra emerged as the winner of a Himachali traditional food competition organised at the Government College of Teacher Education (GCTE), Dharamsala, on Saturday to mark World Tourism Day.

The event, organised by the college’s Youth Tourism Club, ‘Goonj’, showcased the rich culinary traditions, cultural diversity and heritage of Himachal Pradesh. Inspired by this year’s World Tourism Day theme, “Tourism: A Better Future”, the event aimed to promote and preserve the state’s traditional cuisine for future generations.

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GCTE Principal Dr RS Gill inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing the gathering, he congratulated the winners and appreciated the Youth Tourism Club for organising the initiative. He said local food was not only an important part of Himachal Pradesh’s identity but also a key pillar of sustainable tourism and stronger communities.

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A panel of judges, including Aman from Centre Point and Mudit and Umesh from the State Institute of Hotel Management, evaluated the dishes based on taste, presentation and cultural authenticity.

Chamba’s Madra secured the first position and was appreciated for its authentic flavour and preparation. Kangra’s traditional Dham secured the second position, while Kullu’s popular Siddu bagged the third position. Mandi’s Babru was among the other delicacies that drew appreciation from visitors.

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