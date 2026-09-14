From Mahabharata skit to caste-hierarchy poster: IIT-Mandi’s tryst with controversy

IIT-Mandi once again found itself at the centre of controversy after a poster displayed in the institute premises during Janmashtami celebrations raised questions over caste hierarchy and representation. The recent episode has brought renewed attention to a series of controversies that have surfaced at the institute over the years. The institute has completed its probe into the recent case, stating that the inquiry panel found no institutional endorsement of the poster and no evidence of an intention to target or insult any individual or community.

The institute had faced a similar controversy in 2012, when students allegedly mocked religious figures in a short play based on the “Draupadi Cheerharan” episode of the Mahabharata during a freshers’ party. Following public outrage over the representation, the students reportedly submitted a written apology.

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Over a decade later, controversy engulfed IIT-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera. In 2023, Behera appealed to students to take a pledge against consuming non-vegetarian food. His remarks also drew attention after he linked incidents such as landslides and cloudbursts in HP to what he described as cruelty towards animals. Around the same period, an old video of Behera surfaced following his appointment as Director. In the video, he was seen claiming that chanting religious mantras could help free a family from the alleged influence of evil spirits. The remarks sparked discussion over the place of spiritual beliefs in an institution associated with science and technology.

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The institute again came under scrutiny in June 2026 when its Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Applications organised a conference featuring sessions on the Bhagavad Gita, ayurveda, reincarnation and other subjects. A group of scientists, researchers and teachers subsequently issued an open letter questioning IIT-Mandi’s decision to host the conference and raising concerns about the role of such themes within a scientific institution.

The latest caste-hierarchy poster controversy has added a fresh layer to a history of controversy. While each episode has had a different trigger—from cultural performances and dietary appeals to religious claims and academic events—the recurring controversies have raised broader questions about the boundaries between personal beliefs and institutional activities, and cultural traditions and scientific education.