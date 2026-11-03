From soulful music to dramatic performances, Pinegrove students keep audience spellbound

A vibrant blend of cultural performances, creativity and innovation marked the second day of the annual function at Pinegrove School, Dharampur.

Both venues — The Colosseum and The Sant Stadium — hosted a series of events. The celebrations were also complemented by exhibitions on photography, robotics, work experience and art, showcasing the creativity, innovation and artistic skills of students.

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Harish Janartha, MLA from the Shimla Urban constituency, was the chief guest at the morning session. Sandeep Aggarwal, Executive Director of Sallie B Howard School of Arts & Sciences, North Carolina, USA, and Dr Kennette Thigpen, Member of the Board of Directors, along with Pratibha Rani, Director of Instruction, were also present. They were accompanied by their team members Saida Ramirez, Valarie Wilson, Katie Rosas and Paras Aggarwal.

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The morning’s cultural programme featured music, theatre and dance performances. The Symphony Orchestra enthralled the audience with a medley of popular compositions, blending strings, brass and percussion instruments. The Western Music Choir continued the musical presentation with renditions of timeless classics.

The school presented a theatrical adaptation of Munshi Premchand’s celebrated story ‘Panch Parmeshwar’, highlighting the values of impartiality, integrity and justice above personal relationships. This was followed by ‘Hanuman Leela’, a dance drama depicting devotion, courage and valour. Students also presented the school’s annual report, highlighting its achievements, milestones and noteworthy accomplishments.

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Harish Janartha appreciated the institution’s efforts to provide an environment that promoted the all-round development of students by nurturing their academic, artistic, sporting and creative abilities. Guest of Honour Dr Kennette Thigpen also lauded the school’s contribution and recalled the 22-year association between Sallie B Howard School and Pinegrove School. She highlighted its role in shaping the lives of students, teachers and parents. She remarked, “Our lives speak before we say a word.”

The evening programme was held at The Sant Stadium against its impressive floodlit backdrop. Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster of The Doon School, Dehradun, was the chief guest, while Dr Rakesh Alfred, Headmaster of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, attended as the Guest of Honour.

The School Rock Band set the tone for the evening with an energetic musical performance. This was followed by a yoga presentation in which students demonstrated various asanas, showcasing their discipline, flexibility and poise.

The musical programme continued with a soulful rendition of ‘Naad’ in Raag Charukeshi by the Indian Music vocalists, creating a serene atmosphere.

Adding excitement to the programme, young Grovian gymnasts presented an impressive display of chair and horse work. Their performance featured intricate vaulting exercises, hollow backs, fish dives and tableaux.