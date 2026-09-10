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Home / Himachal Pradesh / From Vikramaditya Singh to Anurag Thakur, Himachal leaders join the 80s trend

From Vikramaditya Singh to Anurag Thakur, Himachal leaders join the 80s trend

The viral trend uses AI to transform a person’s photograph into an 1980s-style image

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:39 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The viral 1980s throwback ChatGPT pictures that have taken social media by storm have now caught up with politicians in Himachal Pradesh. Joining the trend, several prominent political leaders have been sharing their 1980s-inspired looks on social media, much to the delight of their followers.

The viral trend uses AI to transform a person’s photograph into an 1980s-style image, recreating the fashion, hairstyles and overall aesthetic popular during the decade.

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Also read: '80s called, I answered': Politicians join viral AI retro photo trend

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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is known for his active presence on social media, also joined the trend. He shared an AI-generated 1980s-style picture featuring himself and his wife, which has garnered over 10,000 likes.

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Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur also shared his 1980s-inspired picture, receiving more than 40,000 likes. Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Kangra MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj also joined the trend, sharing their 1980s looks on their social media handles.

While most leaders opted for AI-generated pictures, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur gave the trend a different twist by sharing an original photograph of himself from the 1980s. The picture shows a young Jai Ram Thakur wearing a sweater and blazer.

Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma, too, shared an original photograph of himself from the 1980s.

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