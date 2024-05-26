From waste to cultural exhibits

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 25

A heritage exhibition was held at the Our Lady of Snows (OLS) School, Kullu, today.

Handmade exhibits depicting cultures of the state, the country and other countries were showcased at the exhibition.

Under the “Best out of waste” showcase, budding artists displayed handicrafts made out of trash. The schoolchildren participated with great enthusiasm while the parents cheered them and their teachers on.

OLS principal Antony Solomon said the school regularly organised such exhibitions for the bright future of the students.

“The primary aim of the exhibition is to inculcate the values of becoming more sensitive towards the preservation of heritage in students through the ‘learning-by-doing’ method,” he added

Saurabh Upadhyay, a parent, said, “Such exhibitions promote appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of the state and the country, fostering creativity among children. They also assist in the transfer of knowledge of our forefathers to the future generations.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu